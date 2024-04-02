Mother shot and killed her sleeping teen kids in Oklahoma, feds say. She’s sentenced

An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to life in prison after officials say she shot and killed her teen children while they slept.

Amy Leann Hall was sentenced for two counts of murder, according to a March 29 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

McClatchy News reached out to her defense attorney for comment April 2 and did not immediately receive a response.

On Nov. 1, 2018, Hall walked into her 18-year-old son Kayson Toliver’s room and shot him in the head while he slept, officials said. He died instantly.

Then, she went to her two daughters’ bedroom, according to prosecutors.

Hall shot at her 16-year-old and 14-year-old daughters while they were sleeping, according to officials. Her 14-year-old daughter survived. Her 16-year-old daughter, Kloee Hall-Toliver, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where she died four days later.

“This crime was gut-wrenching and there is no question the sentencing is just. It is absolutely heartbreaking to think a mother could be capable of shooting her own children while they slept,” FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray said.

Hall later told investigators she didn’t know why she shot her children and brought up her ex-husband. She said, “some part of me thought I was saving them,” according to KWTV.

Kayson was described as courageous with a smile that “gladdened hearts” and Kloee loved kids and was “everyone’s friend,” according to KWTV.

In November 2022, Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of assault with intent to commit murder, officials said.

“The horrific violence visited upon this family was unimaginable, and nothing will ever make things right,” U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson said.

