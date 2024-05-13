Mother sentenced to one year after abducting 9-year-old daughter in NN

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A mother was sentenced to one year in prison on Friday for the abduction of her daughter in Newport News back in May 2023.

Previous Coverage: Mother accused of abducting daughter in Newport News denied bond

Bethany Gould was accused of abducting her 9-year-old daughter from a dance studio on April 15 and going south.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for the girl, and she was located safely with her mother during a traffic stop in Columbia County, Ga.

Gould was sentenced to five years with four years suspended, leaving only one year to serve. She is under supervised probation upon release for three years.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.