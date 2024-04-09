Mother seeks justice after 2017 murder of son

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been almost seven years since 18-year-old Marvin Gordon was shot and killed steps from his Newport News home. Court records state shots rang out on Deputy Lane after a drug deal gone bad in Sept. 2017.

Police arrested two brothers for Gordon’s death, but the charges were later dismissed.

Gordon’s mother, Ishemia Minkins, is haunted by Sept. 21, 2017.

“I was actually there when it all happened. I was in my window and he was talking to me through the window. His phone kept ringing,” Minkins told 10 On Your Side.

She remembers the pepperoni pizza he got delivered for dinner and the inhaler he used for his asthma before stepping outside after answering a phone call. She asked that we blur her face during our interview because she’s worried about her safety.

“I heard shots. I said to my neighbor, ‘were those firecrackers?’ Then the guy said ‘no those were gunshots,'” Minkins recalled.

Minkins called for her children. All were accounted for except Marvin whose nickname was Vito.

“A bunch of little kids was yelling Marvin got shot, Marvin got shot. My friend, they killed my friend. By the time I turned the corner, my child was on the ground,” Minkins said.

Minkins told us a piece of her died with her son that day.

Court documents say Marvin died on Deputy Lane after being shot in the torso. A 16-year-old was also shot and survived. A pair of 18 and 19-year old brothers from Newport News were arrested and their charges were later nolle prossed — or set aside — in 2018.

A criminal complaint obtained by 10 On Your Side said this happened during a drug deal. That’s when the suspects produced a gun and shot both victims at least once.

Minkins denies that narrative saying her son was targeted and tricked into coming outside when he was killed.

“My son did not do anything to anybody. He walked freely everywhere. He was taken by cowards,” Minkins said.

Minkins recalled a lot of people witnessed the shooting and she believes they were afraid to speak up.

“There was a lot of people out, it was a summer day, still hot. There was a lot of children out there,” Minkins stated.

Now nearly seven years later, Minkins is on a quest for information and to put those responsible for killing her son, behind bars.

“They took my son’s life and they took mine too,” Minkins said.

She told us she still has hope that her family will get justice and asks if anyone saw what happened to contact police.



