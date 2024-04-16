Mother searching for son with Autism who disappeared from a Norcross gas station, police say
Norcross Police is searching for a 24-year-old man who disappeared from a Citgo in Norcross.
Savon Gene Walker was last seen on April 11, at 2:30 p.m. at 6367 Buford Highway.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
His mother, Sonia Taniece Ford, said she’s been looking for him for three days and is concerned due to his medical conditions: Autism and breathing disorders
Ford described him as “highly autistic with the mind of a 5-year-old”.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt, red slippers, and beige pants.
TRENDING STORIES:
Kamarie Holland: Man who raped, murdered Georgia 5-year-old gets death penalty, judge says
68-year-old man accused of groping girls, parent at Gwinnett aquatic center
Hearing scheduled for Todd and Julie Chrisley appeal on tax evasion case
If you see Walker, please notify the Norcross Police Department.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: