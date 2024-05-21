Mother of Sade Robinson 'pleading' with Maxwell Anderson's family to try and bring a confession

Sheena Scarbrough, left, mother of Sade Robinson; Carlos Robinson, center, father of Sade Robinson and Adrianna Reams, right, sister of Sade Robinson, hold doves to release in memory Sade Robinson at her public memorial service on May 10 at the Baird Center in Milwaukee.

Sheena Scarbrough, the mother of slain Milwaukee teen Sade Robinson, is "pleading" with the parents of accused murderer Maxwell Anderson to convince him to confess to the killing and dismemberment of Robinson so that the rest of her body can be recovered.

Scarbrough released the statement Monday night to media outlets, announcing she has hired an attorney, Verona Swanigan, to investigate the "heinous crime that was perpetuated on her daughter."

After another body part possibly linked to Robinson was discovered along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Waukegan, Illinois last week, Scarbrough said she filed several Freedom of Information Act requests with the City of Waukegan and the Waukegan Police Department. Officials have said they are awaiting DNA results for the arm discovery.

Robinson, 19, was reported missing April 2 following a first date with Anderson, 33. Prosecutors say after a short night out, the local bartender and Robinson went back to his house, where he killed her, dismembered her body and disposed of the body parts across Milwaukee County.

Scarbrough has had to cope with various parts of her daughter being discovered, with the latest happening about 60 miles away. The family has not been able to have a proper funeral.

Swanigan said in a statement on behalf of Scarbrough Monday night, "Sheena Scarbrough is pleading with the parents of Maxwell Anderson to convince him to be honest and do one thing right in his life by confessing where Sade Robinson’s remains are located so Sade can be put to rest and this constant daily torture of new discoveries of her body can end."

Anderson pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody on $5 million bail. The Journal Sentinel reached out to the attorney for Anderson's father, Steven Anderson, and did not hear back Monday night.

Swanigan also further addressed the posting of the arm discovery to social media by Waukegan Alderman Keith Turner. The action was criticized by Scarbrough and Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor.

“My daughter was tortured, and I am being tortured, but to have the first time that I get the chance to see a glimpse of my child again since Easter Sunday to be on Facebook because a Mayoral Candidate, an Alderman did not have the decency and professionalism to show a victims family compassion and tact is heart wrenching and agonizing," Scarbrough said in a statement.

“I have been longing for my child and that moment when I saw her body again should have been private, and only for my eyes and my family. This is not a movie, a television show, or a topic for public commentary. This is our lives and the life of my beautiful 19-year-old daughter. I speak for all victims because no matter who something like this happens to that shocking pain should never be put on display by a government official."

Drake Bentley and David Clarey can be reached at dbentley1@gannett.com and dclarey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Mother of Sade Robinson pleads for a confession from Maxwell Anderson