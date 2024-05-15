Mother Reunited With Baby Found Crawling Along Road by Police

Police officers in Cordoba, Argentina, reunited a mother with her baby early on May 14, after he was found crawling along a dark road with only a dog for company.

Footage here shows the baby being found, and officers reuniting him with his 24-year-old mother.

Local reports said the baby had crawled 70 meters (about 230 feet) from his home, and was in good health. The mother told police she was asleep at the time.

According to Pagina 12, children’s services were notified and would be investigating. Credit: Policia de Cordoba via Storyful