Mother, responding officer react to ‘landmark’ guilty pleas in sextortion case

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Two men from Nigeria pled guilty in a federal courtroom Wednesday two years after their actions in an online sextortion scheme led to the death of Marquette teenager Jordan DeMay.

Samuel and Samson Ogoshi were charged with four counts related to the blackmail scheme, where they used hacked social media accounts to pose as someone else, gather compromising photos from their target, and then threaten to distribute them if the victim didn’t pay up.

In the case of Jordan DeMay, their actions led him to taking his own life.

While the plea deal only lands the Ogoshi brothers on one of the four original charges, that crime still carries a 15-year minimum sentence and the understanding that the Ogoshis will cooperate with prosecutors as they continue efforts to extradite a third suspect, Ezekiel Robert.

The guilty plea is a landmark case, being the first time someone has been extradited and convicted for financial extortion.

DeMay’s mother Jennifer Buta hopes the event could spur momentum for other sextortion victims and deter future criminals. “It is known now that people that are committing this type of crime, no matter where they are, if they’re in this country or another country, this shows that they can be found, they can be arrested and they can be brought to justice here in the United States,” said Buta.

She attended the plea hearing Wednesday in Grand Rapids, where both men admitted their guilt. “To hear both of them say the word ‘guilty’ was very emotional. I was shaking, I was crying,” said Buta. “To know that someone is actually going to be held accountable for what happened to Jordan was just an overwhelming moment for me.”

The pair pled only to count two of the original four count indictment for extortion crimes against over 100 people, including 11 minors. Still, the crime they are claiming responsibility for carries a sentence of 15 to 30 years, provided they cooperate with prosecutors.

While some in the community say 30 years isn’t enough, Buta says the punishment may be beside the point.

“I don’t know that there’s any sentence that would be appropriate in this situation, no matter what they are sentenced to, as far as custody time, restitution, fines… It doesn’t change the fact that Jordan’s gone,” said Buta.

She said it’s a sad and unfortunate situation for everybody involved. “These two brothers have a mother in Nigeria, and I can’t help but feel for her that she’s missing her sons.”

While there is more to be meted out in the courtroom, we’re told this point toward justice is a place many thought wouldn’t be reached due to the nature of the crime.

“I think that there were some naysayers from the beginning,” said Buta, “because we’ve always been told that you can’t catch people in another country and hold them accountable.”

Captain Lowell Larson with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was one of the first members of law enforcement on the DeMay case. He said while they knew the historical odds of accountability, they didn’t let that keep them from trying.

“We had the thought that maybe we wouldn’t be able to do anything about it, but we were going to keep keep plugging away and keep heading that direction,” said Capt. Larson, “and so we are extremely satisfied that we were able to get to this point.”

Larson said the sheriff’s department’s already-established relationship with local FBI agents was instrumental when it came to expanding the investigation beyond U.S. borders.

He also told Local 3 a lot has changed with cyber crime since he put on the badge in 1999, and with how quickly the crime schemes evolve now—there’s often no playbook on how to investigate.

“The difficulty that we have is that when new trends develop, such as this case, we’re kind of learning as we go. The trainings haven’t happened yet, and usually by the time something’s a problem, we’re kind of behind the eight ball,” said Larson.

From everything he’s learned, Larson has a word of caution for parents trying to navigate the channel between keeping their child safe, and allowing them freedoms they will have as an adult.

For more strict parents, Larson says they may want to reconsider punishments what remove all privileges, “and maybe just, you know, tighten up on the restrictions… and if they do report something to you, you can tell them that you’re very proud of them for bringing it forward to them and that they are showing their maturity level, that they’re willing to report it to you.”

For current or potential victims, Jordan’s mother said “it’s a really effective scam because of the shame and embarrassment. So if we keep talking about it and kind of normalize that conversation, it takes some of that shame and embarrassment of coming forward and saying, ‘hey, I did this, I got caught up, I do need help with this situation.'”

“There are so many people who are ready and want to help you,” said Buta, “and you need to remember that you are the victim in this situation and what the other person is doing is wrong and your life is important. Reach out and there will be someone to help you.”

A sentencing date for Samuel and Samson Ogoshi has not yet been set. Extradition for Robert, the third suspect, has been paused as a court reviews his appeal.

Capt. Larson said for any victims of sextortion who have had compromising material spread online can find help with Take It Down, a service made possible by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The service helps scrub the internet of illicit photos taken before the person was 18.

Anyone struggling with their mental health or are having thoughts of suicide can find help through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or through an online chat.

