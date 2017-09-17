Mother Requests FBI Probe In Chicago Teen's Freezer Death

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, the teenager who was found dead last Sunday in a Rosemont hotel freezer, has claimed the timeline of the videos released so far in the death of her daughter "makes no sense."

Tereasa Martin, along with friends and other family members, carried out a protest Saturday to the FBI Chicago headquarters, calling for a federal investigation amid rising conspiracy theories. “I’m just looking for help, that’s all I’ve been asking for since day one," Martin said, adding she believed there was a “cover-up” in her daughter’s mysterious death case. Martin, along with other activists at the protest, alleged the surveillance video of her daughter’s final moments was altered.

“It doesn’t make sense — and I’m not a professional, but the FBI from what I heard — they are professionals," Martin said, according to Chicago Tribune.

The teenager's death in Rosemont, Illinois, sparked protests and social media outrage after Jenkins' body was found in Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel's kitchen freezer, a day after she went missing. The 19-year-old was partying at the hotel with her friends on Friday night. Her family had filed a missing report the next day when she did not return home.

On Friday, Rosemont Police released a surveillance video showing the teenager wandering alone in a deserted kitchen area of the hotel. In the video, Jenkins can be seen losing balance as she walks. The moments captured in the video are believed to be the last time Jenkins was seen alive. However, the video does not show how she ended up in the freezer, raising doubts about a cover-up.

Activists at the protest threatened 30 days of the demonstration outside the Crowne Plaza hotel if they weren't given the "full" version of the tape, claiming that only a doctored version of the surveillance video had been released.

"We're here at the FBI building asking for a second look," activist Mark Carter told reporters. “If we can’t get the answers that we want, then we must cause Rosemont an economic hardship. They must feel this. No cover up. You will not cover up the death of our children. This has gone on for far too long."

Th cause of Jenkins' death is yet to be ascertained, and attorneys for the family say they might seek a second autopsy and also conduct their own investigation if required.

Jenkins' death caused a social media stir with people asking for answers as to what happened to the teenager. Several conspiracy theories also made rounds with some claiming that Jenkins was set up by her friends who got her raped for money, the hotel was involved in organ trading or she was drugged before her death.

