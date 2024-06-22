Mother relieved after police arrest son’s alleged killer

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a 27-year-old man in the shooting death of David DeAngelo McNeil in March.

‘I’m pretty concerned’: Police investigating 2 murders just blocks apart in northwest Charlotte

“It’s still fresh,” said his mother Alfreda McNeil-Johnson. “I love my son. I miss my son. I wish he would be here.”

McNeil-Johnson wondered for months who had killed her son until she got the call Thursday that Divee Cunningham was arrested and charged with murder.

“I let everybody know and I stayed in the house all day,” she told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts. “I didn’t go anywhere. I had just wanted that moment for myself that I am relieved. I know who killed my child.”

McNeil, 44, was shot and killed along the Brookshire Boulevard over a cellphone, according to court documents. He was a father, a brother, a nephew, and a son and worked for NetMove Moving and Storage to support his family.

McNeil-Johnson said the family doesn’t know Cunningham and they hope he doesn’t get a bond.

“I hope David would be his last victim,” she said. “I hope the DA, the prosecutors, the people in the courthouse understand he has no right, none, to be on the streets of Charlotte.”

She never doubted that the police would find her son’s alleged killer.

“I’m proud of them,” McNeil-Johnson said. “I am so proud of them. The work they have done on this case.”

She wants justice and the death penalty.

“Let him feel what he put me, my daughter, my husband, my grandkids, his daughter, his friends ... let him feel what David felt that night,” she said.