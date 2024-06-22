Mother of Rachel Morin: The Biden administration doesn't 'value life'

The mother of Rachel Morin, a woman who was killed allegedly by an illegal immigrant , expressed disappointment in the Biden administration's "impersonal" response to her daughter's murder and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' failure to address her by name.

Rachel Morin , a Maryland mother of five, was killed while taking a hike nearby her home. Illegal migrant Victor Martinez Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape after a 10-month long investigation into the crime.

DEMOCRATS ARE 'NOT ENTHUSIASTIC' ABOUT BIDEN DESPITE SUCCESS OF HOUSE CANDIDATES: REPORT

In an appearance on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday, Rachel’s mother Patty Morin called out Mayorkas for not being able to say her daughter’s name during an interview on CNN.

When asked by CNN about Rachel’s death, Mayorkas said, "Of course, our hearts break for the children, the families, the loved ones, the friends, of the individual who was murdered, the woman, the mother."

Morin called his reaction a "completely political statement" saying he was "not even willing to acknowledge that (Rachel) was a female, that she was a mother (and) a daughter."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"It totally depersonalizes her and makes her an object," Morin told host Laura Ingraham.

The grieving mother said her message to the Biden administration is that those targeted by criminal migrants are "American citizens" and the "backbone" of the country.

"My message is that these are American citizens. These are the people that help to strengthen our country. These are the men and women that keep our country going, our economy going, our families, our churches," Morin said. "This is the backbone of America. Are who? Us Americans. And to not even acknowledge that my daughter is a person or, that she's a female or that she's a mother, like to categorize her as a statistic. It's just it just shows how impersonal that they are … how they don't value life.

Morin said she did not want her daughter to become a political statement and her family feels Rachel's loss every day.

"It never leaves our minds that Rachel is gone because of all the things that we do in our life that she was a part of," she said. "We're constantly reminded of Rachel, and it just makes you feel so sad because there's such a hole in our family."

The White House offered condolences to the loved ones of Rachel Morin in a statement this week but would not say what steps it would take to secure the border when asked by a Fox News Digital reporter.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty."

Former President Trump called Patty Morin on Thursday, and she said in a press release offered by her attorney that she was "deeply touched by President Trump's kindness and concern."

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.





Original article source: Mother of Rachel Morin: The Biden administration doesn't 'value life'