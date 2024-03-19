Mother offers forgiveness after Lubbock driver placed on probation for deadly drunken crash

Michael Groves, 54, walks out of the 140th District Court to begin a 10-year community supervision term after pleading guilty to a count of manslaughter.

A 54-year-old man was placed on community supervision for 10 years after admitting to a drunken crash that killed two people four years ago in East Lubbock.

Michael Groves II pleaded guilty earlier this month to a count of manslaughter. He admitted to recklessly causing a crash that killed Isaac Sepulveda, 30, and Esperanza Salinas, 24, by speeding, traveling at an unsafe speed and driving while intoxicated.

The offense is a second degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison. However, Grove's prior conviction in federal court enhanced his punishment range to 25 years to life in prison.

A deadly weapon finding would mean he would have to serve half of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

As part of his plea deal with the Lubbock County Detention Center, he was placed on deferred adjudication, meaning the judge set aside his conviction for 10 years.

If he completes his community supervision, the case will be dismissed. However, he faces the full range of punishment if his community supervision is revoked.

For the first year of Grove's probation, he will have to call into a urinalysis hotline, attend at least two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per month and use an interlock device that prevents him from starting his vehicle if it detects alcohol in his breath.

His charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation that began about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019 after patrol officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of East 50th Street and the access road on East Loop 289 access road.

A responding officer found Groves sitting on the ground outside of his white Dodge pickup, which was in the north ditch of the westbound lanes of East 50th Street. Groves, who suffered injuries to his face and right leg, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the officer reported seeing a black Chevrolet pickup upside down. Its two occupants, Salinas and Sepulveda were still inside, unresponsive.

They would be pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, according to a police reprot.

A preliminary investigation indicated the white pickup was traveling eastbound on east 50th Street and collided at the intersection with the black pickup truck, which was traveling northbound.

Lubbock police crash investigators found evidence at the scene that showed Groves was speeding before the crash. His medical records also showed he had a blood-alcohol level that was higher than the legal threshold.

Groves was arrested on July 4, 2020, and was released on bond on July 14, 2020.

He was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault, however, prosecutors later upgraded those charges to manslaughter. As part of his plea, the remaining count of manslaughter was dismissed.

Salinas' mother told Groves during his hearing that his actions that night took a part of her heart that she will never get back.

"Whatever they decide to give you today is not enough time," she said. "I wish I had my baby girl back."

Esperanza was the youngest of her three children and is dearly missed by her family, she said.

She said she misses her daughter's morning and evening phone calls and seeing her smile. She said she put together a memorial wall of her daughter in her home just so she can see her daughter's smile. "I have a huge void that I can never fill," she said.

However, she offered Groves her forgiveness.

"In order for me to have peace in my heart, I have to forgive you," she said. "But I wont forget that you took my baby girl away from me."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Driver in 2019 east Lubbock fatal wreck placed on probation