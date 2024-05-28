$55,000 Reward Set for Information on 101st Airborne Soldier's Murder at Fort Campbell

A $55,000 reward has been set for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual behind the murder of a Fort Campbell, Kentucky, soldier.

Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar was found dead May 18 in her off-base residence just outside of the installation in Clarksville, Tennessee. On Saturday, the soldier's mother, Carmen Aguilar, and the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, combined to offer the reward as authorities and the Army have offered no updates on Duenas-Aguilar's death. According to a press release from LULAC, $30,000 of the reward for information leading to an arrest in her daughter’s murder is coming from Aguilar.

Originally from Mesquite, Texas -- a Dallas suburb -- Duenas-Aguilar enlisted in the Army in 2018 as an information technology specialist and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's Combat Aviation Brigade.

"While we do not yet know the circumstances surrounding Katia's death, we call for a thorough and transparent investigation so that all facts about her killing are brought to light," Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC, said in a statement. "This is the only way that our communities' trust can be fully restored so that our families will support sending their sons and daughters and loved ones into our armed forces."

The additional $30,000 in reward money contributed by Aguilar -- on top of an initial $25,000 provided by LULAC -- shows the mother's "relentless determination to find her daughter's killer and bring them to justice," and her hope that the local community and country will help, according to the group.

Duenas-Aguilar had been set to be separated from the Army in early May after using marijuana, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Military.com, though her command extended her contract and was set to allow her to reenlist. Marijuana is still forbidden in the military, but it's up to commanders whether to kick troops out of the service.

Duenas-Aguilar earned two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Her funeral, where she will receive military honors, is set for Friday. She is survived by her 4-year-old son.

Fort Campbell sits on the Kentucky-Tennessee border and is among the highest-profile bases in the Army's portfolio, where some 30,000 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) soldiers are stationed.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Duenas-Aguilar's death to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656. The anonymous tip line is 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at this link.

