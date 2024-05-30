Mother Mary back in Erie-area church after man returns statue stolen from St. Boniface

Mother Mary is back in church.

A statue of Mary that the Pennsylvania State Police said was taken without permission from St. Boniface Church in Greene Township over the weekend was returned early Wednesday afternoon, and the man who had it will likely face charges in the incident, according to investigators.

State police alerted the public of the theft through local media on Wednesday morning. According to investigators, the Mary statue was taken from the church, at 9367 Wattsburg Road, on Saturday between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m. Church staff discovered the statue missing on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from the church showed a man leaving the church with the statue and heading toward a yellow Honda Fit. State police on Wednesday morning released images taken from the surveillance video to the media and asked for the public's help in identifying the man.

The investigating trooper said Thursday morning the man returned the statue, undamaged, to St. Boniface Church early Wednesday afternoon after news of the theft spread.

No criminal charges in the incident had been filed as of Thursday morning.

