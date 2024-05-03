Mother of man fatally shot by Olathe police files federal lawsuit naming officer

A federal lawsuit was filed Friday in an Olathe police shooting that took the life of a 27-year-old man who was in a mental health crisis.

Brandon Lynch, 27, was killed on Dec. 31, 2022.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe ruled the homicide justified last May.

The lawsuit, filed in the District of Kansas, alleges Officer Conner Thompson used excessive force when he shot Lynch. Thompson has been with the Olathe Police Department since July 2019, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

The lawsuit also alleges that Olathe officers are not property trained on how to de-escalate a crisis situation.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officers were called to a home by Lynch’s sister, who said he had attacked her and she was bleeding in her mouth.

Body camera footage shows an officer speaking with Lynch through an open bedroom door. Lynch is agitated and the officer sees him holding a stun gun and a knife.

The encounter moves into the family’s living room and other officers join in telling Lynch to drop the weapons.

Lynch continues to argue about why he would be arrested and is warned that if he advances without dropping the weapons, he will be shot.

At one point, Lynch tells the officers to shoot him. Then, as he takes two steps forward, Lynch told them a final time: “Get out of my house.”

Three rounds are fired before the video cuts off.

After the shooting, Lynch’s family was critical of police, saying he needed mental health treatment and that police were aware he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.