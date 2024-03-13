Mother looking for answers after daughter has been missing for over three months

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rhonda Burgess has not made any contact with her daughter Sharon Dobbs who also goes by Sharon Parmer in the three months of this new year.

She has been in the dark when trying to find out about her daughter’s whereabouts.

“A lot of people I tried to call they have changed their numbers, so its no way I can get in touch with them,” Burgess said. “I miss her and I love her I just want to know she’s okay.”

Burgess said the last time she saw her daughter was the weekend before Christmas when she came to her house to visit for a minute.

The day after Christmas is when she went missing from one of her brother’s houses, where she was currently living, in the 4500 block of Iris Road in Cottonwood.

The Dothan Police Department says Dobbs left to go to a friend’s house and said she would return the next day.

Her mother didn’t think she would be missing for three months.

‘She’s given me so much stuff it hurts to sit in that house because you look around and see all of this stuff and I’m wondering what’s going on and I’m scared something is wrong, but I’m praying I’m wrong and God knows where she’s at and what she’s doing,” Burgess said.

DPD says they do not have any leads but it’s an active ongoing investigation.

“She has two daughters in Florida I have been in contact with but they haven’t heard nothing, her brother hasn’t heard nothing and they don’t know what to do,” She said.

Her mother says if you know anything, contact the police department or her at 334-446-8197.

“We would just love to know she’s okay,” She added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.