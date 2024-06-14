Mother of Little Rock murder victim travels from California to seek justice and end youth violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A mom from California is on a mission to not only find justice for her son’s murder but to also stop other killings from happening.

Unitie Nelms Breedlove’s son, Dejon Nelms was killed on December 20, 2023, on 14th Street in Little Rock.

21-year-old Dejon and 20-year-old Modesti Allmon were both shot and killed.

17-year-old Kevin Mitchell has been charged with 2 counts of capital murder. Little Rock Police are still investigating the death.

Dejon’s mom, Unitie, often travels from California with the mission of finding justice for her son and to spark change in youth violence.

“Every day I wake up sad,” Breedlove said as she was filled with emotion standing at the exact spot Dejon took his last breath. “It’s hard for me to look at his pictures. It’s hard for me to remember him.”

Breedlove said even though it’s tough to continue to fight, she won’t give up.

“Maybe we can save somebody else’s baby,” she stated.

She knows it takes togetherness to end this cycle of youth violence and says she won’t stop when things get tough.

“Every chance I get I will be here. Every chance. So, if I can come from California everyone in the community can come out,” Breedlove stated.

This Saturday, June 15 at 9:30am, Dejon’s mother, Unitie, along with the Parents of Murdered Children nonprofit organization will be speaking on the steps of the State Capitol with hopes of putting an end to youth violence.

So far this year there have been 17 homicides in the city of Little Rock.

Out of the 17 victims, at least 7 were 30 and under.

