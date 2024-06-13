‘My mother instincts just instantly kicked in’: Witness speaks out after deadly teen shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A witness told News 2 her motherly instincts kicked in after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Madison Wednesday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12 in the 500 block of North Dupont Avenue near the Madison Community Center. Witnesses at the scene told officers there was a group of six minors in the park, a dispute broke out, and two of the teens shot at each other.

“It’s scary out here,” one woman said. “You can’t take your kids to the park without knowing them just knowing they’re going to be safe and okay. You got to worry about your kids, you know, in broad daylight getting shot.”

PREVIOUS: Teen dies after shooting at Madison park

The witness, who wishes to remain anonymous for her safety, told News 2 that when she got home from work Wednesday afternoon, she heard gunshots.

“From what I heard, it was a lot. It sounded like to me that they shot a couple rounds from one gun and then, I don’t know, reloaded or something and shot some more,” she recalled.

The witness got into a rideshare with her children and went to Madison Park, where she called 911. She stayed close by the victim and told the teenagers with him to wait until first responders arrived on scene.

“I didn’t want them to risk any chances trying to drive him to the hospital or just interfering with anything,” she explained.

Man charged after teen killed in shooting inside Edgehill apartment, police say

Instead, authorities said the victim got into a gold car and left the park, but officers found the vehicle and got behind it as it approached TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where the car’s occupants were detained. Justin Robinson, 16 died from his injuries at the hospital.

Meanwhile, witnesses told police the suspect ran off following the shooting.

“Where are they even getting these guns at? Where are their parents?” the woman asked.

Many people have been asking the same question lately.

‘He’s changing lives now’: Community holds vigil for teen killed at Bellevue park

Two weeks before the Madison shooting, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue. Officials said a 15-year-old boy admitted to shooting a gun during a fight between two groups of teens at the park.

“Definitely getting out of control,” the Madison witness told News 2. “We have to stand together as a community, as just Nashville as a whole; we have to save our kids.”

If you have any information about Wednesday’s deadly shooting, which is still under investigation by MNPD’s Homicide Unit, you are asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.