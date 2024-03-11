Mother and her two children grateful to be alive after being hit by a car while walking

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A Norman mother and her two children are grateful to be alive after getting hit by a car while walking.

Mackenzie Franklin said her and her children were walking in the crosswalk on Main Street and Peters Avenue headed to the ‘play pit’ in Norman when they were suddenly hit by a turning car.

The mom of two said the family had the “walk” signal at the time. Her son was on one side and her four-month-old daughter was sitting in her car seat on her other side.

“It’s terrifying,” said Franklin. “The lady had turned and smacked into her car seat on my right side.”

Franklin said her daughter’s car seat took the brunt of the impact.

“That was her saving grace that day was that car seat,” said Franklin. “I have no doubt that if it was not for that car seat, we would not be having both of our kids home.”

Franklin said even though she did everything right, it still wasn’t enough.

“I had bright red pants on, there was no reason not to have seen us in the middle of the lane,” she said. “We all walked away, we’re all fine. There’s nothing wrong with us and that’s all we could ask for.”

Franklin said her children were not hurt, and noted she was the only person left with bruises.

“I feel like we’re going to have to be a lot more careful and watch our surroundings,” said Franklin.

Franklin said she’s simply thankful everyone survived and is now warning others to stay aware.

“It’s just something we have to keep our head on a swivel, especially with two very, very small dependent children, and other people need to pay attention,” added Franklin.

Franklin said the driver of the car was cooperative however she is thinking of taking legal action.

