Mother of four wins $300 in KLST Pay it Forward campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A mother of four from Carlsbad who often advocates for the Tom Green County Library won $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Amy Dennis, the Youth Services Librarian at the Tom Green County Library System nominated Taylor Freeze, who is described as an ambassador for the local library.

“She’s got four kids that she brings in and she’s been coming here for years,” said Dennis. “I personally met Taylor last May when I started coming to the children’s department and she brought in her oldest who is a founding member of our Inbetweeners Club so that was awesome and now they have been bringing in more folks and just spreading the word about the resources that we have here at the library and in particular how homeschooling parents and other caregivers can educate their kids using our resources.”

Freeze shared that she loved the books in the library, but also that she could bring her kids in to play and not worry about the outside elements. When she is out advocating for the library, she tells people it’s a great place to be.

“You can meet other people. I homeschool so there is a lot of homeschool people here,” she said.

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.