Mother and four children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A mother and four children have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police said the bodies of an adult female, and three girls and a boy aged between seven and 16-year-old was discovered by an adult sibling at a property in Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, Tennessee, at around 6pm on Monday.

The children, who were all home-schooled, had been killed and the woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to WZTV Fox

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said there had been no previous record of violence at the home.

"It’s a beautiful home, and nothing would indicate otherwise except for what has happened here this afternoon,” Mr Rowland said.

“They still have impacts in this community, people care and love them.

“No matter what a husband and wife, no matter what their struggles may be, you still have children involved. You have a father here that is a victim of this as well.

"I'd ask our community to lift the rest of this family and friends up in prayer."

Mr Rowland said no suspect was being sought in the case and that the children's father had not been home at the time of the incident.

The Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation into the incident with detectives set to question other family members.