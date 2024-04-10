Mother found covered in feces, ‘fused to the bed,’ PA cops say. Son charged with abuse

A 51-year-old man was arrested after his mother was found inside a home unconscious and “fused” to her bed, Pennsylvania authorities said.

On April 7, a man asked police to perform a wellness check on his neighbor after seeing packages piling up outside her home and getting no response at the door, according to a news release from the Upper Chichester Township Police Department.

Upon seeing trash, unopened food and flies on the windows and getting no response from inside, officers forced their way into the house fearing the residents “were either deceased or having a medical emergency,” the department said.

Inside the home, police talked to the victim’s 51-year-old son who, at the officer’s request, escorted them to his mother’s room where he said she was sleeping, according to police.

Officers said they observed a woman on the bed unconscious but breathing and covered with a soiled blanket.

EMS personnel on scene found the woman “fused to the bed” and sheets, covered in dried feces and maggots, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“This is one of the worst cases I’ve seen in my four years as district attorney here,” Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer told WPVI.

“And for this person ... to do this to his own mother, it’s just ... I can’t even imagine,” he told the outlet.

“I constantly think about it,” a neighbor told WPVI.

The son was arrested and transferred to George Hill Correctional Facility on 10% of a $50,000 bond.

He faces one count of abuse of a care-dependent person and one count of recklessly endangering another person, according to police.

Upper Chichester Township is about a 20-mile drive southwest from Philadelphia.

