Mother facing manslaughter charge for toddler's fentanyl death

May 10—A 32-year-old Sloan woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the November fentanyl-related death of her 15-month-old child.

Rachael L. Alicea was arraigned Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek on an indictment charging her with one count of second-degree manslaughter (Class "C" felony).

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane said on the afternoon of Nov. 19, police and paramedics responded to a residence on the 2200 block of William Street in the Town of Cheektowaga for a report of a child who was not breathing. Alicea's 15-month-old son, Theodore Alicea Smith, was taken by ambulance to Sisters Hospital St. Joseph Campus where he died later the same day.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication. Alicea is accused of recklessly causing the death of her child by exposing the toddler to fentanyl inside of the home.

Alicea was held on bail set at $100,000 cash or bond. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.

If convicted of the charge, Alicea faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

"This is a very sad case where a child tragically lost his young life, but it is a crime that could have been prevented. I will continue to warn the public about the dangers of fentanyl as this deadly substance can be found in any illicit drug. No child should be exposed to any drug. I encourage anyone struggling with substance abuse disorder, especially those who have children, to seek help immediately," Keane said.

Added Cheektowaga Police Captain Jeffrey Schmidt, "We are proud of all our officers and how they responded to this very serious investigation. Especially Cheektowaga Police Detective Derby and Lieutenant Albrecht who through a long and thorough investigation and combined effort with our partners at the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, Central Police Services, and the District Attorney's Office have brought this case one step closer to finding justice."

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Ashley M. Morgan of the Felony Trials Bureau.