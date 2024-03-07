Mother’s ex-boyfriend shot sleeping 12-year-old through bedroom window, Texas cops say

A 12-year-old boy was killed when shots were fired through his bedroom window in a targeted attack, Texas deputies say. Now, the mother’s ex-boyfriend has been charged.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified 27-year-old Terry Bryan Rivera as a suspect, saying he was formerly in a relationship with the child’s mother and had two children with her.

Deputies say Riviera went up to Carlos Fernandez’s bedroom window around 3 a.m. March 4 and fired shots. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a fun-loving little boy with a big heart,” his great aunt Josephine Gonzales told KHOU.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Cloverleaf, deputies said.

The shooter sped off in a gray pickup truck, according to deputies. It was later found by Harris County deputies.

Gonzalez said a 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl were in the same room as Fernandez when shots were fired through the bedroom window. The child’s mother and another adult man were also in the apartment. No one else was injured.

Riviera is currently on the run and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” according to Gonzalez.

He has been charged with capital murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty in Texas.

Cloverleaf is about a 15-mile drive east from Houston.

