Mother’s Day gift vendors threatened by woman before shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of someone in a black SUV opening fire on vendors selling Mother’s Day baskets outside a Whitehaven grocery store Friday morning.

Two injured in shooting outside Whitehaven shopping center

Two people were critically wounded in the shooting. In the following video, you can see several people run for cover:

Police said the victims were threatened before the assault by a woman who said she was calling her “boyfriend” to deal with them. They said the shooter was armed with a rifle.

Sunday, vendors were back at the same spot on Elvis Presley Boulevard, selling Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors sell Mother’s Day gifts just days after Whitehaven shooting

Priscilla Copeland, a local vendor, told WREG she was in the parking lot when the shooting occurred and immediately ducked for cover.

“I hate that it happened because it kind of messed up my momentum in selling,” Copeland said.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle was possibly a Cadillac Escalade with silver rims, silver trim, and tinted windows.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the shooting, call Crimestoppers at (901)528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.