Mother, daughter shot in pizza shop; bystanders capture suspect
Kaleb Bridges, 20, was captured thanks to the heroics of employees, customers, a family member - and one of the shooting victims.
Flynn was a point away from tying the record for most points off the bench in NBA history.
SingleInterface, a SaaS startup offering tools to offline businesses to grow their revenues by leveraging the web, has raised $30 million in its maiden external fundraising round as the Singaporean startup seeks to expand its footprint internationally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands. While being offline is still prominent for enterprises across major markets, including the U.S., Asia and Europe, businesses have started embracing online marketing strategies to attract more customers and increase their revenues. Nearly 67% of the world's population, or 5.4 billion people, is online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned': Reviewers say this budget-friendly alternative to AirPods delivers comparable comfort and convenience.
Not only will these snippers speed up meal prep, they'll spare you from lugging out another cutting board.
This pruner allows you to tackle branches that would typically require larger manual loppers, all in the compact size of a one-handed tool.
While there are countless tech companies that make HR technology for small and midsized businesses, much of it is geared toward “professionals who sit at desks in some capacity,” insists Homebase founder and CEO John Waldmann. Homebase is HR software that targets the two-thirds of the American SMB workforce with hourly jobs that require them to be on-site. After nabbing over 100,000 small businesses as customers, covering over 2 million employees, Homebase recently closed on $60 million in Series D financing.
The best electric bikes available at Amazon to help you get where you need to go.
The stories you need to start your day: Gaza aid worker deaths spark outrage, primary takeaways and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
SiftHub, an AI startup founded by the former CTO and co-founder of LogiNext, Manisha Raisinghani, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding to build out its AI assistant, which is aimed at helping sales and presales teams focus more on building relationships and less on grunt work. The company's generative AI assistant is targeting the bulk of non-sales activity that sales personnel have to deal with, like entering data into CRM systems, filing requests for proposals (RFPs), researching customer info and building presentation decks. SiftHub integrates with sources of information like Google Drive, Slack, Zendesk, HubSpot and Salesforce, and sales and presales teams can simply talk to its AI assistant to complete infosec questionnaires, vendor assessment forms, and file RFPs and request for information (RFI) forms.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Amazon is removing its Just Walk Out technology from Fresh grocery stores. This is part of a larger effort to revamp the chain of retail food stores.
Telegram users will get access to the app's new business features for free -- if they have a paid Premium account.
Looking to add a new drill to your toolbox? The best-selling power drill on Amazon is on sale for 45% off right now, bringing the price down to just $99!
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
Food Network star Ree Drummond knows a thing or two about quality cookware — reviewers adore this sharp and stylish collection.
U.S. police departments are increasingly relying on a controversial surveillance practice to demand large amounts of users' data from tech companies, with the aim of identifying criminal suspects. For example, authorities can demand that a tech company turn over information about every person who was in a particular place at a certain time based on their phone's location, or who searched for a specific keyword or query. Thanks to a recently disclosed court order, authorities have shown they are able to scoop up identifiable information on everyone who watched certain YouTube videos.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
A California assemblyman has introduced a new bill that would give employees the "right to disconnect."