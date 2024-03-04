Mother and daughter killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and daughter are dead after getting into a seven-car pileup on Sunday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on I-85 North near mile marker 60 at around 2 a.m.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the two that died as Heather Holman Padgett, 49, and Cheyenne Nicole Padgett, 23, of Bonneau. They were mother and daughter.

Another woman, identified as the sister-in-law of Heather Padgett, is also being hospitalized as a result of the crash. The coroner’s office added that multiple people were injured in the crash.

