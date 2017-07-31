Mother criticizes JK Rowling for falsely claiming Donald Trump ignored her disabled son

A mother criticized Rowling for what she said were false claims about how the President treated her son: PA

A mother has lashed out at JK Rowling, saying that the Harry Potter author wrongly said Donald Trump ignored her disabled son during a recent meet-and-greet.

Rowling had criticised the President for what she described as a snub against the small boy. Marjorie Kelly Weer, the mother, said that the author’s interpretation of a clip showing their meeting was simply wrong.

“If someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand,” Ms Kelly Were wrote in a post on Facebook.

The mother clarified the events further, saying that her three-year-old son isn’t all that keen on shaking hands anyway. She also said her son was excited about a secret service patch he had been given, and was more excited about showing that off.

“My mother used a wheelchair. I witnessed people uncomfortable around her disability, but if they had a shred of decency they got over it,” Rowling wrote in a series of tweets. “So, yes, that clip of Trump looking deliberately over a disabled child’s head, ignoring his outstretched hand, has touched me on the raw.”

In a video showing the exchange, Mr Trump appears to spend more time with the disabled boy than with other children behind the podium in the White House. In the footage, he walks up to the boy and his mother before leaning far down to greet the child. He lingers there for a few moments before moving on to other children that were there.

The mother of the young boy wasn’t the only person to criticise Rowling for her interpretation of the events. Twitter users came to the President’s defence in droves, and supporters included conservative commentators as well as British journalist Piers Morgan, who is currently the US editor at large for the Daily Mail.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton had previously retweeted Rowling’s attack on Mr Trump, but later apologised for doing so after she reviewed the footage.