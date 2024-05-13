Mother, child get trapped inside port-a-potty after man knocks it over

An 18-year-old man in New Hampshire is facing multiple criminal charges after he reportedly knocked over a portable toilet with a woman and child inside, causing them to be covered in feces and bodily fluids.

Manchester Police said Friday that they received a call from a mother on Wednesday reporting that she and her 4-year-old daughter were trapped inside a port-a-potty at Derryfield Park after a man pushed it from behind. Derryfield Park is located in east Manchester.

Witnesses told responding officers that the man and woman, who did not know each other, were arguing near the port-a-potty. When the woman went inside the facility with her child, the man pushed it over, causing the port-a-potty to fall with the door on the pavement, trapping the two inside. According to police, bystanders present on scene rushed to overturn the toilet and help free the duo.

While the mother and her daughter did not receive any injuries, the "pair reported being covered in feces and bodily fluids," police said.

The man who pushed the port-a-potty was arrested and charged with criminal restraint and criminal mischief, police said. He was also charged for assaulting a police officer for throwing something at one of the officers.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Hampshire man charged for pushing port-a-potty with child inside