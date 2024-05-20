Mother, child safe after apparent kidnapping on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Sunday afternoon after officers say two people forced a woman and her child from an apartment on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to Chicago Police, the apparent kidnapping attempt unfolded just after 4:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue, in Jefferson Park.

Officers say a witness told police that a woman and her child were inside an apartment in the area before two unknown individuals forced them from the residence into an SUV.

Officers say the ages of the woman and the child are currently unknown.

Officers say the two perpetrators then fled the scene, heading southbound.

Police later offered an update around 10 p.m. and said the two had been found safe and did not sustain any injuries.

Officers say no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

