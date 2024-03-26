Mother, child found dead in Plantation home in ‘possible murder-suicide attempt’

A mother and her child were found dead in a Plantation home Tuesday afternoon, and the father was hospitalized after what was a “possible murder-suicide attempt,” Det. Robert Rettig, a Plantation Police Department spokesperson, said.

Officers went to the home in the 1000 block of Northwest 97th Avenue in the early afternoon, where they found the mother and child dead. Rettig did not immediately know the age of the child.

The father was unconscious from a “possible overdose” at the home and was taken to a hospital, Rettig said.

Lt. Aston Bright, a spokesperson for Plantation Fire Department, did not immediately know the extent of the adult man’s injuries.

