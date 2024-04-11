Mother charged after son fires shots at Trezevant High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after her son was accused of firing shots at two people while on school grounds.

Deborah Rawls, 35, is facing several charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and carrying a weapon on school property.

According to court documents, Memphis Police responded to Trezevant High School at 4:30 p.m. on March 22. A Memphis-Shelby County Schools officer reportedly told police that a student had fired shots at two people while on school grounds.

Court documents say the student and the victims had gotten into a physical fight in class earlier in the day. After the fight, the student’s mother, identified as Rawls, reportedly checked him out of school.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows that the student and Rawls returned to the school and waited for the victims to be dismissed. Surveillance video reportedly shows the student confronting the victims with the handgun before firing shots.

School security guards reportedly chased Rawls and her son off the property. Court documents say they were seen fleeing the scene in a black sedan.

According to court documents, Rawls never contacted the police about the fight or the shooting.

Rawls and her son were reportedly taken into custody at a home on Wingate Street Thursday. Officers reportedly found a black handgun in her son’s room.

No bond has been set for Rawls at this time.

