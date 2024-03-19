Mother charged after infant’s death, Rock Hill police say

A mother has been charged in connection with the death of an infant last year, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

On August 28, 2023, police were told that an infant was born and admitted to the Piedmont Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The infant would then pass away two hours after birth, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the infant tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On March 18, the mother of the infant, 31-year-old Jessica Medlin, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child resulting in death.

