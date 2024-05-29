Mother charged in double homicide investigation of two children

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against a mother in relation to a double homicide investigation of her two children.

Ashley Parmeley, 36, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for the death of her two-year-old son.

Her son was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in a body of water at Timbercreek Resort on Highway 67. He was later pronounced dead, according to police.

In addition, Parmeley’s nine-year-old daughter was found deceased after apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle outside the Festus Police Station. Officials say they are still investigating her death, and they intend to apply further charges with the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Parmeley is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

