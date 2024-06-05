Mother at center of Cairo Jordan murder case sues Washington Circuit Court Clerk

Almost two months after being arraigned in Washington Circuit Court in the case of a 5-year-old boy who was found inside a suitcase, Dejaune Ludie Anderson alleges in a new lawsuit that Clerk of Courts Stephanie Rockey committed fraud in relation to her ongoing case.

In a handwritten civil complaint filed on May 30, Anderson claims that Rockey forged her arrest warrant and additionally withheld court documents from 2022-2024.

In the document, Anderson also claims she has endured several negative health effects since being imprisoned, including losing teeth and muscle mass, eating poisoned food and breathing contaminated air.

"Anderson would not have experienced ... horrid treatment had Rockery upheld her duties instead of acting as a terrorist as if Washington County Circuit Court belongs to her,” Anderson wrote.

Dejaune Ludie Anderson, center, was arraigned for the charge of murder in Salem, In. on April 2, 2024. The body of Anderson's son was discovered inside a suitcase in Washington, Co., In. nearly two years ago.

Cairo Ammar Jordan, Anderson’s son was found inside a suitcase on April 16, 2022, in Washington County, Indiana, approximately 25 miles northwest of Louisville.

Anderson spent two years on the run until she was arrested in March by the U.S. Marshals Service in California. She was arraigned in April on multiple felony charges, including murder.

Rachel Smith contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Cairo Jordan murder case: Mother files lawsuit against court clerk