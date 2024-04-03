Mother of Cairo Jordan presents different name to Indiana judge, gets bond denied
Mother of Cairo Jordan presents different name to Indiana judge, gets bond denied
Mother of Cairo Jordan presents different name to Indiana judge, gets bond denied
Meta is denying that it gave Netflix access to users' private messages. The document alleges that Netflix and Facebook had a "special relationship" and that Facebook even cut spending on original programming for its Facebook Watch video service so as not to compete with Netflix, a large Facebook advertiser.
Knight Specialty Insurance Co. loans former President Donald Trump $175 million to cover the bond required to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his assets while he appeals the $454 million judgment in his financial fraud trial.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
X has named a new head of safety nearly a year after the last executive in the position resigned.
A new report says the Mercedes Benz S-Class will get more luxurious and easier to operate, the EQS will be remade to be more like the S-Class.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
After menopause, declining estrogen levels can lead to rapidly rising risks of heart attack and heart disease, a new study suggests.
If you work on vehicles in your garage, then consider getting a mechanic creeper. It can help you comfortably access hard-to-reach areas of your car.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi all have been busy with new projects amid the HBO show’s indefinite delay.
Former president Donald Trump's digital media company is losing money, and lots of it. First, as a recap: Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) recently merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in a SPAC, the ill-starred financial instrument that, more often than not, represents a last-ditch option for a substantial cash infusion. The company is on the NASDAQ as, predictably, $DJT.
Cancel noise and welcome crystal-clear sound with these super-popular cans.
Developed for professional drivers, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup gets a body kit designed to provide downforce and a gutted interior.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave moisturizer.
Decades of climbing the ladder while challenging conventional thinking have brought Mary Barra to the present — the year of delivering on ambitious EV goals at storied automaker General Motors (GM).
The ingenious gizmo tackles both sides of a garment at the same time — you'd be hard-pressed to find a better travel partner.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.