A makeshift memorial of stuffed animals serves as a brutal reminder of the fire inside a townhouse on Willow Drive in Elkton on Christmas morning that claimed the life of 10-year-old Kyleigh Treadway. “It was Christmas morning. It was about… I want to say 7:00 am, and I remember all the firetrucks and ambulances and stuff,” said Mackenzie Peters, whose mother lives nearby. Investigators would determine either overloaded extension cords or discarded smoking materials probably ignited the fire, and they found no evidence of smoke alarms inside the rental, but there’s more. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mother-boyfriend-charged-after-10-year-old-dies-in-fire

