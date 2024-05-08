Mother Bear Charges at Van Driving Down Forest Road

Two men foraging in the forests of Hokkaido province, Japan, were suddenly attacked by a bear while driving along a woodland road on April 28.

Footage released by Hokkaido Police shows the incident, which local media reported took place near Nemuro.

A wildlife specialist cited in local media said that it appeared as though the men’s car had come between a mother bear and her cub, causing the mother to attack.

The police release also included a picture of the car following the attack, which showed the windscreen partially shattered.

The men were able to drive on after the incident. Credit: Hokkaido Police via Storyful