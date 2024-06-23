Mother arrested after tossing 6-month-old in trash can during Eunice Walmart fight

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– An Opelousas woman threw her 6-month-old infant in a trash can during a fight at Walmart, according to the Eunice Police Department; the mother and her niece were arrested as a result of the altercation.

On June 22, around 3:32 p.m., EPD went to the Walmart in reference to the fight, which involved numerous women. Although the fight ceased and those involved were detained when officers arrived, authorities investigated video surveillance further and discovered one of the women, identified as 38-year-old Brionka Benjamin of Opelousas, was holding her 6-month-old then later tossed the infant in the trash can and hit an individual when the verbal altercation ensued near the entrance/exit of Walmart.

The infant was not injured and was released to other family members, according to EPD.

Benjamin is being charged with simple battery and cruelty to juveniles. Benjamin’s niece, 20-year-old Makatelynn Benjamin of Opelousas, was also arrested and charged with simple battery because of her involvement in the fight.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.