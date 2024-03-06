Mother arrested after spiked drink sends son’s classmate to hospital, Texas cops say

A Texas mother is facing charges after officials said a drink she made for her son sent a classmate to the hospital.

Deputies responded to a call about a sickened student at the Legacy Traditional School — in the southwest San Antonio suburb of Alamo Ranch — on Tuesday, March 5, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a March 6 news release.

Investigators were told the child started experiencing nausea and a headache after drinking a classmate’s beverage during P.E., which deputies discovered was a “mixture of lemon, salt and vinegar inside a sports drink bottle.”

“Although the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the drink was purposefully spiked by the boy’s mother, because classmates had been stealing his beverages.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was learned that the mother of the student who provided the drink intentionally mixed the contents … to allegedly prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students,” investigators said.

The 45-year-old mom was arrested and charged with injury to a child, according to officials. She was booked into the Bexar County Jail, and her bond was set at $1,000, records show.

Hospital staff told deputies the sick child “required additional medical monitoring” but “would eventually be discharged from the hospital.”

