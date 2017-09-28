Mother ‘has affair with son-in-law then tries to kill him’

Kathleen Regina Davis was spotted trying to run her daughter's husband over in her car: Palm Beach County police

A woman allegedly tried to run over her son-in-law in her car after he exposed their affair.

Kathleen Regina Davis, a 58-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, was arrested by police after they spotted her trying to run over the man, 33, outside his home, according to a police report.

The situation reportedly escalated after the woman threw eggs at his house and car.

When questioned, Ms Davis told police she wanted to run the 33-year-old man over and kill him, the Palm Beach Post reported.

She admitted having an affair with the 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, while he was with her daughter.

Ms Davis said the man had destroyed her relationship with her daughter after he revealed they were having an affair.

The man told investigators Ms Davis had nearly hit him with her car several times.

The police report refers to the man as the ex-boyfriend of Ms Davis’ daughter, but according to records obtained by the newspaper, the couple are married and in the process of getting a divorce.

Ms Davis faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and was released from the Palm Beach County jail on Friday after posting a $3,000 bond.