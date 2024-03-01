Mother accused of threatening kids, running over girl's ankle with truck at Peoria park

A mother of four was arrested on suspicion of threatening children and running over a girl's ankle with her pickup truck in response to what she said was bullying at a Peoria park on Tuesday, police said.

With her four kids inside her Chevrolet Silverado, 30-year-old Brandie Gotch drove to WestGreen Park around 4 p.m. and started yelling at a group of kids, according to court documents.

During what became a shouting match, police said Gotch grabbed a 14-year-old boy by the hair and pulled his head back and forth. Court paperwork also detailed Gotch grabbing a sharp stick from her truck and running after the boy while yelling, "I am going to kill you and run you over!"

Police said Gotch got back into her truck and accelerated towards other kids standing in the park, running over a girl's ankle in the process.

She eventually drove back to the parking lot and sped off onto 87th Avenue.

Police said they tracked down Gotch to her home and arrested her after part of the park incident was caught on video.

Gotch told detectives in an interview that the altercation started when she saw preteens throwing wood chips at three of her kids. She believed one of the preteens punched her 10-year-old daughter.

According to court records, they cursed at Gotch when she approached them, so she grabbed one of the boys and told him not to call her that. Gotch did admit to getting a stick and walking toward a boy who insulted her, but she said she never threatened him.

Police said Gotch claimed a second boy followed her to her truck and began dancing behind it. She said she told him to move, and he did. Gotch admitted to reversing aggressively with her truck and then driving forward before driving through the park, according to police.

According to court documents, Gotch didn't believe she ran over the girl but later said, "I hope I didn't."

Gotch said nothing was done when she reported her children being bullied by a group of kids to the school and the police.

Gotch's children also noted they were not wearing seatbelts at any time during her trip through the park.

Gotch was booked into a Maricopa County jail on six counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mother accused of running over girl's ankle with her truck, threatening kids