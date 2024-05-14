Mother accused in death of 9-day-old daughter denied bond

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The mother accused in the death of her 9-day-old daughter was denied bond on Tuesday.

According to officials, on May 4, parents Hilary Johnson, 23, and Z’ibreyea Parker, 21, were taken into custody and charged with child abuse after bringing their 9-day-old infant into CHKD unresponsive.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson was in the courtroom, where she says the Commonwealth showed Judge Hon. Robert Smith III photos of the baby, I’ijayah Johnson.

An autopsy revealed I’ijayah had five broken ribs, a broken clavicle and blunt force trauma to the head.

Court documents reveal extent of injuries to murdered 9-day-old

After looking at the photo, Judge Smith stated the pictures show a “need for medical treatment,” citing bruising to the body, head and clavicle, as well as burns, shows a “clear failure” to seek treatment.

The Commonwealth also stated that while at the hospital, parents Johnson and Parker laughed and couldn’t remember the child’s birthday, stating they did not appear upset or worried.

‘I told them I fear for her life’: Grandfather of murdered infant says he warned hospital staff

Parker claimed the baby fell out of the stroller while on a jog and hit her head.

Judge Smith denied Parker’s bond after asking about the burns and a possible hand mark found on the infants back.

Parker’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Johnson’s bond hearing was withdrawn.

