Mother’s 911 call released in disappearance of NC teen Blake Deven; FBI still investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly obtained 911 call describes the disappearance of 17-year-old Blake Deven out of Fayetteville.

On March 28, Fayetteville police announced they were looking for Deven and that he had not been seen in several years.

On April 4, police identified another missing relative, 27-year-old London Deven, who went disappeared in 2019.

As first reported by CityView, Blake’s mother called 911 on January 19 to report him missing. She told a dispatcher that Blake told her he was going to a Buddhist retreat.

The dispatcher asked Blake’s mother if she believed he was a runaway.

“I think so,” she said. “He used to go back and forth about a Buddhist retreat and meditation, things like that. But this time he never called back.”

Blake’s mother told the dispatcher that it had been a year since she had heard from him, which was between Thanksgiving and December of 2022. Police have since found that a more accurate timeframe of Blake’s disappearance is in August 2022.

She told the dispatcher that her daughter “did that once for six months [and] she called.”

It is unknown if she was referencing London in the call.

Blake’s mother told the dispatcher he was last seen at the Walmart on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

Anyone with information regarding Blake or London should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-578-2697, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

