Mother of 6 Killed by Alleged DUI Driver on Her Way Home From Visiting Her Twins in NICU

A California mother was killed by an alleged drunk driver while on her way home from visiting her premature twins in the hospital Friday.

The 37-year-old mother, Katie Evans, was driving home in Santa Clarita from visiting her 8-week-old daughters when her car was struck head-on by a driver who reportedly lost control of her vehicle after sideswiping a car, police said.

The mother of six was pronounced dead at the scene, reports said.

“Katie couldn’t go a day without visiting her brand-new twin girls in the hospital,” her family wrote on their YouCaring fundraising page after her death.

Her husband, Jacob Evans, told KTLA that he grew worried when his wife did not arrive home by the time he expected.

“That night was hell,” he told the station. “We had people here when I told the kids that their mom was gone. It was really important because every kid needed a hug and I could only really hug one at a time.”

Jacob Evans’ sister, Natalie Mortensen, created the fundraising page for funeral costs and to raise money to help raise the couple’s children. The couple’s twins are supposed to go home in four to six weeks, according to the page.

“The twins are doing surprisingly well,” they wrote.

The family had raised more than $220,000 of their $500,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s still so much good in this world, and we are seeing that firsthand and I think that is the thing that’s sustaining me right now," Evans told KTLA.

The driver of the car that hit Evans' vehicle reportedly had alcohol containers inside, police told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

The woman who was driving, whose name has not been released, was booked on suspicion of a DUI, but further charges are pending as police investigate, reports said.

The unidentified driver was injured in the crash and was treated at a hospital before being booked, according to the paper.

