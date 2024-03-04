Mother of 5-year-old boy who fell from Kansas City apartment enters not guilty plea

The mother of a 5-year-old boy, who was found dead after falling 17 stories from a Kansas City apartment, entered a not guilty plea Monday during her arraignment in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Corrinne O’Connor, 27, of Kansas City is accused of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child leading to the death of Grayson O’Connor, according to Jackson County court records. The Class A felony carries a maximum term of life in prison under Missouri law. On Friday, she was indicted by a grand jury in connection with his death.

On Nov. 27, police responded to an alley near the Grand Boulevard Lofts, where a 911 caller had found Grayson.

Officers noticed an open window on the 17th floor and questioned O’Connor in her apartment. She allegedly told police her son had gone out the window, according to court documents. Authorities said she didn’t call 911 to report his fall.

O’Connor allegedly removed safety devices from the window of her apartment that would’ve prevented the window from opening more than a few inches, according to an eviction petition from the apartment building.

Grayson’s death upset neighbors, who said they had seen signs of neglect over the time the boy and his mother lived in the building. At times, they stepped in to feed and house Grayson when they found him wandering the building, neighbors said.

Police were called to the apartment at least eight times since 2018, according to a Star analysis of police records. The reports were for general disturbances and to check the welfare of a person threatening suicide.

Neighbors also said they reported their concerns for Grayson’s welfare to Missouri’s Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline.

O’Connor was officially charged in December, but the records remained under seal until late January. She was booked in jail on Jan. 25 and made her first court appearance the following day via video.

O’Connor remains in Jackson County jail on a $100,000 bond.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 18 at 9 a.m.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.