Mother of 3-year-old rescued from roach-infested Fairborn apartment competent for trial

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone and in critical condition in a Fairborn apartment is competent for trial.

Greene County Common Pleas Judge Adolfo Tornichio found Rabyah Muballigh, 25, competent to stand trial based on a report following a psychological evaluation, according to court documents.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3-year-old remains in hospital after being found in ‘filthy’ apartment; Mother formally charged

Muballigh is charged with felonious assault and endangering children, News Center 7 previously reported. The judge has set a May 6 trial date.

Fairborn police were called to the 300 block of Wallace Drive on Jan. 8 on reports of a child having trouble breathing.

The 911 caller, Muballigh, told dispatchers that the child was alone in the apartment.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3-year-old weighing 16 pounds rescued from roach-infested apartment; body cam released

When police got to the scene, they found the apartment unsecured. Once inside the apartment, they found a 3-year-old child unresponsive who weighed just 16 pounds. The child was immediately taken by medics to a hospital.

Police said her bed was severely soiled, roaches were everywhere and she had bug bites all over her body.

Muballigh was arrested by police outside the apartment.

We will continue to follow this story.