Mother of 2 passes out, dies while hiking Hi-Line Trail in Sedona

A mother of two from Pennsylvania died while hiking in Sedona over the weekend, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The 44-year-old mother was visiting Arizona with her two daughters and husband. According to the Sheriff's Office, the family was on Hi-Line Trail near Highway 179 on Friday afternoon when the woman passed out on the trail.

Another hiker came across and performed CPR on the woman until first responders arrived, officials said.

Crews from the Sedona Fire Department were the first to arrive on location and continued life-saving measures. The Sheriff's Office said the medical attention was too late, however, and the 44-year-old woman died on the trail.

Following interviews with the woman's family, the Sheriff's Office determined that she had suffered heat exhaustion and had been treated too late.

The Sheriff's Office also said they strongly encourage individuals to be cautious when hiking in the desert along the red rocks during the summer months. They said temperatures can be much hotter on trails along the rocks with little shade.

