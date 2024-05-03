Mother of 10-year-old girl accused of shooting, killing Orlando woman pleads no contest

The Orange-Osceola state attorney at the time called it one of the most tragic cases she had seen in her career.

Investigators said in May of 2022, 33-year-old Lakrisha Isaac approached 41-year-old Lashaun Rodgers, upset about a social media post.

As Rodgers tried to walk away, Isaac handed her 10-year-old daughter a backpack with a gun inside.

A crowd of people watched as the girl pulled it out and shot Rodgers in the face. And she was overheard saying, “That’s what you get for messing with my mother.”

Only Channel 9 spoke with Rodgers’s partner of 17 years, Marcial Tirado, moments after learning Isaac pled to five years in prison with four years of probation.

“Terrible,” Tirado said. “I just can’t get it together. When she left, I left, too. To me, that’s not justice. I don’t know what to do, and I don’t know what to say.”

With her ashes tied to his neck and her memory pinned to his chest.

“She was the love of my life,” Tirado said.

Tirado said he couldn’t let go of the moment that his partner Rodgers was killed.

“It’s devastating,” Tirado said. “To see the one you love right next to me, right next me, and the next second she was gone.”

Tirado relived the moment she said he saw the 10-year-old pull the trigger.

“How evil she looked when she did that, like no remorse, like cold, like my baby was nothing,” Tirado said. “I’ll never forget that expression on her face, and then her mom smiled at the same time while I was going crazy for my baby.”

According to court records, the 10-year-old isn’t facing charges.

“Real difficult because that was our neighbor,” Tirado said. “My wife hugged her all the time. I’m still traumatized.”

