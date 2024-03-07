Motel guests demand answers following Florissant evacuation

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Motel guests who were kicked to the curb Tuesday through no fault of their own have questions for the City of Florissant following an abrupt evacuation.

The city cited multiple code violations for the sudden closure, but guests argue that doesn’t explain why they weren’t given more of a notice.

Chase McCloud was forced to sit outside of the motel for hours on end Wednesday, guarding his family’s belongings, which now reside in an unprotected outdoor hallway. McCloud said he never imagined his family, including his wife and two children, would be forced into such a situation.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that we’re out here like this right now,” McCloud said. “It should be illegal. This whole thing was criminal, I think.”

McCloud said he and other displaced guests have contacted the city for help but have yet to hear back. He and his family have lived in room 225 at the motel for nearly two years and don’t understand why the city handled this situation the way it did.

“You caused a bigger problem. This didn’t fix anything,” McCloud said, referencing city officials.

Other families are also still scrambling to find a new place to live. Edward Egeler described his desperate situation Tuesday.

“My daughters are my world, and I’m trying my best,” he said.

Thankfully, Egeler said his employer, Glantz & Son Sign and Graphics Supplies, stepped up and allowed him to borrow a company van to aid his unexpected move.

Branch manager Wayne Simpson said Glantz places a special emphasis on supporting its employees.

“I think a lot of it comes down to treating people the way you want to be treated,” Simpson explained.

Helping their employees is a no-brainer, according to Simpson.

“There’s a line in a Bob Seger song where he talks about feeling like a number. And (our employees) don’t feel like a number,” he said.

Manhunt over in St. Francois County, suspect in custody

However, those affected by this evacuation said the city and hotel management have not been as accommodating.

McCloud has a message for Florissant officials.

“Do your job, do better. This is a travesty,” McCloud said. “Because everyone here is homeless now.”

FOX 2 contacted the City of Florissant to ask them about their efforts to help displaced motel guests. They provided us with the same statement they issued Tuesday regarding the closure:

“Building, health, police and fire code officials conducted an inspection at the Red Roof Inn located at 307 Dunn Road following concerns that were raised about the conditions within the motel. The Red Roof Inn was suspected of being in violation of several sections of the City’s building, property maintenance and fire codes and related ordinances of the City. An administrative search warrant was issued by the Municipal Division of the City of Florissant on February 29, 2024. This allowed for a thorough inspection of all areas of the motel. It is crucial to note that there was no threat to the public during the inspection. Inspectors were able to complete the inspection of all areas of the motel within three hours. In addition to structural issues affecting both buildings, many rooms were also deemed unsafe and unsanitary. Many rooms were already vacant. The city provided occupants with resources and assistance and those occupants are currently relocating with the help of the city. The City of Florissant’s commitment to maintaining the well-being and safety of its residents will always be at the forefront. This action underscores the city’s dedication to upholding high standards for establishments within the city. The management of the Red Roof Inn has been advised to contact a structural engineer to complete a thorough examination of the motel’s exterior and interior structural integrity. The City of Florissant assures the public that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard the community.” City of Florissant

Red Roof Inn’s parent company also issued the following statement to FOX 2 on Tuesday:

“This is a franchise property owned and managed by an independent operator. Based on findings from a recent local government inspection, the property has been closed. We are actively investigating, will work with local authorities, and take all necessary and appropriate action. All franchisees are required to uphold federal, state and local laws.” Red Roof Inn

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.