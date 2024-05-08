Mostly sunny today; chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon, evening

May 8—Today is mostly sunny and calm with a high in the low 80s, but showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening have the potential to be strong to severe.

The timing for any severe weather will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, but a tornado or two is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The best chances are south of Interstate 70. A few storms could be strong to severe and could produce locally heavy rain, the NWS said.

Northern Kentucky has the greatest risk for severe weather. Southwest Ohio and parts of the Miami Valley has a slight risk for severe weather.

Showers will continue overnight, with a thunderstorm possible between 2 and 5 a.m.. the overnight low will fall to around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy with thunderstorms possible through the evening hours. The high will be near 71 degrees and it will be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continues through Thursday night, though rain chances decrease overnight as a cold front moves through the region. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 48 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny but cooler with a high near 66 degrees. Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 49 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees Saturday. However, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Rain chances diminish after sunset and skies clear for an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Mother's Day will be sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 50 degrees.